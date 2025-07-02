Mokwa flood: 500 confirmed deaths, over 600 people still missing — Reps

… raise alarm over possible disease outbreak in IDP camps, affected areas

…task FG on flood control infrastructure & control, disaster preparedness in flood-prone regions

The House of Representatives on Wednesday raised alarm over the possible outbreak of communicable diseases such as cholera, typhoid fever, and Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) among thousands of victims of the Mokwa flood, which resulted in the death of about 500 people and over 600 missing persons.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance on the devastating flooding, leading to loss of lives and property in Mokwa and Niger State and Edu Local Government in Kwara State,. sponsored by Hon. Joshua Gana and Hon. Saba Umaru.

In his lead debate, Gana observed that in late May, 2025, Niger and Kwara State experienced one of its devastating floods in decades, particularly affecting the town of Mokwa and Farm Lands in part of Kwara State

“The House further notes that the disaster resulted in over 500 confirmed deaths, with more than 600 people still missing and presumed dead. At least 200 others were injured, and over 4,000 houses were destroyed.

“The House also notes and commend the magnanimity of His Excellencies, the President and the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, who donated the sum of two billion through the Vice President, the Executive Governor of Niger State who also donated the sum of one billion naira,, NGOs and well-meaning Nigerians for their contributions and support to ameliorate the plight of the flood victims in Niger State.

“The House is aware that the flooding was triggered by torrential rain that began on May 28 and continued into the early hours of May 29.

“The House is further aware that the collapse of a nearby embankment of the old Rail lines exacerbated the situation, leading to inundation of Mokwa’s commercial districts, including Tiffin Maza and Anguwan Hausawa.

“The House is concerned that the floodwaters swept away entire neighbourhoods, destroyed critical infrastructure, and displaced thousands of residents.

“The House is further concerned that the floodwaters often carry contaminants such as faecal matter, debris, and pollutants, leading to the spread of waterborne diseases.

“The House is disturbed that there is a heightened risk of outbreaks of cholera, typhoid fever, and Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) in the affected areas.

“The House is worried that the destruction of farmlands and disruption of food supply chains have led to food insecurity among flood victims, and children, nursing mothers, and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to malnutrition, which can weaken the immune system and increase susceptibility to infections;

“The is further worry that the overcrowded conditions in IDP camps, coupled with inadequate sanitation facilities, increase the risk of outbreaks of infectious diseases such as measles and respiratory infection.”

The lawmakers who observe a minute silence in honour of the deaths in the Mokwa flood, therefore, tasked the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency to improve flood control infrastructure and control disaster preparedness in flood-prone regions in Nigeria to avert future occurrences.

The House also urged the Federal Government, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to provide relief materials, including water purification equipment, to prevent disease outbreaks in the affected communities.

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.

