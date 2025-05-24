Mojo Records eyes big in African music industry, debuts with ‘TyTunz’

Nigeria’s music landscape welcomes a bold new player as Mojo Records officially enters the scene, with fast-rising act TyTunz leading the charge.

Founded by entertainment entrepreneur Osaigbovo Thompson Samson, the label says it aims to spotlight authentic African talent and shape the evolving sound of Afrobeats and Afro-fusion.

Positioning itself as a key contributor to the continent’s music future, MOJO RECORDS is kicking off its operations with the signing of TyTunz, a genre-bending artist known for his unique blend of Afrobeats, reggae, and highlife.

The label says it is committed to building artists who can compete locally and internationally, with a focus on long-term growth, branding, and global visibility.

TyTunz, born Oladipupo Oluwatoyosi Samuel in Benin City, Edo State, has been on a steady rise.

From singing in church choirs to recording at the iconic Sir Victor Uwaifo’s studio, his path into music is defined by passion and resilience. His breakout single “Jeje”, released in 2019, earned him recognition across Benin’s buzzing music scene and set the stage for bigger opportunities.

Now backed by the resources and vision of MOJO RECORDS, TyTunz is gearing up to take his sound to wider audiences across Africa and beyond.

Label boss Osaigbovo Thompson Samson noted that the aim is to “build a platform where real talent is developed, celebrated, and positioned for global impact.”

As Afrobeats continues to break global barriers, MOJO RECORDS is laying a foundation it believes will support a new wave of Nigerian and African stars. The label says it is not just here to follow trends but to influence them—starting with the fresh energy and sound of TyTunz.

With eyes set on growth, innovation, and cultural influence, MOJO RECORDS is poised to make a bold statement in the industry— one artiste at a time.