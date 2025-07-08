Mohbad’s father appeals Court ruling clearing Naira Marley, Sam Larry

Mr Joseph Aloba, father of the late music star, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has filed an appeal challenging the decision of an Ikeja High Court, which upheld the legal advice clearing Naira Marley, Sam Larry, and others of complicity in his son’s death.

It would be recalled that the Ikeja High Court, presided over by Justice Taiwo Olatokun had on July 2, 2025, dismissed Aloba’s application, affirming that the powers of the Lagos State Attorney General, exercised through the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), were constitutionally valid and beyond judicial scrutiny in such matters.

“The powers of the Attorney General as conferred by the Constitution are not subject to judicial review in this context.

“Accordingly, the reliefs sought by the applicant lack merit and are hereby dismissed.”

Aloba, through his lawyer, Wahab Shittu (SAN), has filed an appeal marked ID/6197MJR/25, listing the Lagos State Attorney General and the DPP as 1st and 2nd respondents.

He is seeking two major reliefs: an order of certiorari to quash the legal advice (ref. LJP/HOM/2023/170) that absolved the suspects, and a court order allowing the appeal in its entirety.

In the appeal, Aloba contended that the trial court erred in law by declaring the Attorney General’s prosecutorial powers under Section 211(1) of the Constitution as absolute and non-justiciable.

He further argued that the AG’s decision failed to consider the public interest, justice, and ongoing proceedings under the Lagos Coroner System Law of 2015, making the action both unconstitutional and an abuse of the court process.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

