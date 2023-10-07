The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has disclosed that there is credible evidence linking Naira Marley and Sam Larry to threats to life and cyber bullying, among others, against rapper Mohbad while he was alive.

Following the death of the rapper on September 12, 2023, some social media users have continued to call for justice, with many accusing Naira Marley, a former label boss of Mohbad, and Sammy Larry, a show promoter of alleged bullying and assault against the late rapper.

However, the Police CP in Lagos, Owohunwa, confirmed during a press briefing on the state of the investigation into the rapper’s death on Friday that there is indeed evidence that both Naira Marley and Sammy Larry did assault Mohbad.

He further revealed that both Naira Marley and Sammy Larry are two of the key fourth five suspects in Mohbad’s death.

He said, “Upon arrest, Abdul Azeez Adeshina Fashola (Naira Marley) and Samson Erinfolami Balogun (Sammy Larry) denied the allegations of complicity in the death of Mohbad by pleading an alibi that they were both out of the country when the incident occurred. And they were not both in any manner involved in the occasion of events that resulted in his eventual death between 10 -12 September 2023.

“However, There are preponderances of evidence linking both Naira Marley and Sam Larry to the allegations of threat to life and Cyber stalking and sundry crimes committed against Mohbad in his lifetime and they are being held liable.”

