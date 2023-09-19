A delegation of the Lagos State government, led by the deputy governor of the state, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, have paid a condolence visit to the mother of the late Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad.

In order to ease the affairs of the late rapper’s family, Dr Hamzat, during the visit pledged total support from the Lagos State government to the late rapper’s family and his 5-month-old son, Liam.

In a statement made available by Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Sanwo-olu on X (formerly Twitter), the deputy governor also assured that the family of the rapper will get justice and that those involved in the circumstances that led to his death will be brought to book.

The statement reads in part, “The Deputy Governor once again assured the family that justice will be done on this matter and that the DSS will join the police for a thorough investigation.

“The Deputy Governor also announced that the government will assist the family and that Mohbad’s child will be well taken care of.”

Other Lagos State officials who accompanied the deputy governor on the condolence visit include the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Tayo Ayinde, the Commissioner for Youth, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, the Commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, and the Special Adviser on Tourism, Mr Idris Aregbe.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Enugu: Police neutralise 3 IPOB/ESN hoodlums, recover firearms, cutlasses

The Police Command in Enugu State has neutralised three Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) hoodlums in their hideouts within Ezioha Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area in Enugu State..…..

No coup attempt in Congo Brazzaville — Moungalla





The Congolese Government has quashed rumours of a coup attempt against President Denis Nguesso. Thierry Moungalla, the country’s Minister of Information, spoke via a tweet on the X platform, formerly Twitter on Sunday....….…

FG to construct super highways on Abuja-Lagos, Port Harcourt-Lagos

Federal Government of Nigeria is planning two super highways across the country through a Public Private Partnership scheme. Minister of Work Dave Umahi disclosed this to the State House Correspondents on Sunday after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja….……

Shaibu locked out from Government House

The fight between Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Monday, took another twist as the deputy governor was prevented from entering the State Government House, apparently on the order of Obaseki.....…

MONDAYLINES: ‘Alaafin’s stool is not for sale’

An oba is put on the throne to keep “the bush at bay.” Collectively and individually, the successful oba is praised as “so’gbó di’lé/sò’gbé dì’gboro/ oba a s’ààtàn d’ojà – the successful king is he who turns forest to home; the one who turns bush to town....…

EDITORIAL: The NURTW shooting in Abuja

VIOLENCE and brigandage have always been the trademarks of transport unions, especially the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), across many cities and towns in Nigeria where they operate. They act as outlaws who are wont to breach the law at every turn. And because of their unholy alliance with politicians, they operate with a certain leverage that protects them from the deterrent actions of the security agencies, and even the law..…