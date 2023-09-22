The body of the late hip-hop star, Ilerioliwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, had been deposited at the mortuary.

Following the successful completion of the autopsy on the body, which was exhumed in the Ikorodu area of the state on Thursday.

A police source pleaded anonymity while speaking with the Saturday Tribune, saying, ” His ( Mohbad ) body was taken away from the pathology section yesterday.

” The pathologists completed the necessary tests and took the samples that they needed yesterday .”

The police source added, “His body was later taken to the morgue, where it will remain for now, at least till when the result of the autopsy is out .”

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that the autopsy was done on Thursday but pointed out that the result is not out.





The Lagos police spokesperson to the Saturday Tribune that, ” Autopsy concluded. They are awaiting results.”

