Angry youths on Wednesday evening stormed Osogbo Nelson Mandela Freedom in Osun State to protest the mysterious death of a young popular musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

Clanned in black attires, armed with placards with different inscriptions that read: JusticeforMohbad, “#WhoOffLight”, “#FG must act now” among others, the protesters appealed to the federal government to fish out the killers of the musician whom they claimed did not die naturally.

They also gave Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun three days ultimatum to find his killer(s) and bring bring him or her to book.

Speaking with newsmen, One of the conveners who identified himself as Fisayo Aderemi called on the government to carry out a thorough investigation into the death of Mohbad.

“We want FG to also look into the hospital where the artist gave up the ghost and set up a committee to look into Marlian records and fish out the culprit(s).”

“We want the Federal government to look into the hospital where Mohbad died we want them to also look into marlian record he has a deep reason to be called upon for interview,”

Also, Ollusayo Ogunleye, said, “We are here to seek justice for our brother, Mohbad. Whoever had hands in his death must be apprehended and punished.”

“We want justice for the deceased. We are here to demand justice for our brother. We are giving the federal government and the Nigerian Police three days to fish out the killer(s).”

“We embarked on the peaceful protest to demand justice for our brother, Mohbad whom we believed there was more to his death.”

