The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, has disclosed that it is not too late to exhume the body of the late Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, for an autopsy if the need arises

Tribune Online reports that the Nigerian Police had earlier promised on Thursday to conduct a thorough and diligent investigation into the death of the rapper who passed away at the age of 27 on Tuesday.

Stressing further the efforts of the police towards ensuring that the circumstances surrounding his death are unveiled, the Lagos PPRO, in an Instagram live session with on-air personality Daddy Freeze late on Thursday, said the Police would go as far as exhuming the artist’s body for a proper investigation.

In the video posted by @itzbasito on X (Formerly Twitter), the Lagos PPRO said, “The Force PRO issued a statement this evening (Thursday), saying that the investigation will commence, and that’s what we’re going to do.

“If the need arises, the body will be exhumed. It’s not too late. The body can be exhumed, and an autopsy can be performed.

“The statement also states that people should bring whatever information they have to the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State.

“That’s because we don’t want to do hierarchy anymore. Take it to Force CID, bring it to Lagos Command. It doesn’t matter. We’re going to harmonize it within ourselves and ensure that justice is done,” he assured.

