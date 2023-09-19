Following the death of Mohbad, ex-Marlian record signee, Aderoju Matthew, popularly called DJ Splash, has revealed how he was unfairly treated by his former boss, Naira Marley.
Speaking to actress Iyabo Ojo during the latter’s visit to his residence, DJ Splash narrated how the Marlian boss fell out with the late singer.
“Naira Marley didn’t like Mohbad because he (Naira Marley) wants you to do what he is doing and Mohbad won’t do it. MohBad always includes me in his activities. It’s just me and Mohbad who don’t support Naira Marley,” DJ Splash disclosed.
He added; “They tried to kill me. But they didn’t succeed, so they tried to run me mad too because I said I wanted to do music”.
DJ Splash is reportedly suffering from mental disorder after working with Naira Marley to boost his music career.
The youngster’s unfortunate condition emerged after unexpected demise of Marlians record label’s former signee, Mohbad, with many Nigerians demanding justice over the matter.
