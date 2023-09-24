As reactions continue to trail the death of rapper and singer, Mohbad even as celebrities including Nollywood actors are calling on relevant authorities to probe the cause of his death, actor, Yul Edochie has slammed his colleagues for chasing clout with the rapper’s death.

Edochie took a swipe at his colleagues, calling them hypocrites for jumping on Mohbad’s death to draw traffic to their social media pages.

Edochie said he had suffered similar emotional damage in the last one year since he took another wife and lost his son in the process, adding that “You are all demons and wicked people chasing clout with another man’s downfall.

“You are not different from the people that maltreated Mohbad. You are the same people who have been bullying and insulting me on socia media platforms for more than a year.

“Simply because I took a decision for my life that is not your business. How many of you fought for Mohbad when he was alive? Now that he’s dead, you are using traffic to your page; wicked and useless people.

“What they did to Mohbad is what they have been doing to me on the internet for one year. How many Nollywood people have come out to say enough? You are all waiting for me to die, so you can write rest in peace and post my picture with justice for…na thunder go fire all of una..”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE