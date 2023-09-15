Former presidential aspirant and activist Sowore Omoyele has stated that The Nigerian Police will not diligently investigate Mohbad’s death.

He posted this via his X handle on September 14th, 2023.

Sowore said that Nigerians do not trust the police to get justice for the late singer Mohbad, as the culprits are their ‘minions and partners in crime.’

He further said Nigerians enquire about the family of the late Attorney General, Bola Ige, if the police investigated his death diligently.

He said, ”If anyone believes that @PoliceNG will carry any investigation talk less of “diligent” investigation on this matter when the culprits are their minions and partners in crime, then I am sorry for you. You should go and ask the family of late Attorney General, Bola Ige, they will tell you what the Nigerian police meant by “diligent investigation” #revolutionNow”

Recall after several calls from Nigerians wanting justice for Mohbad’s death. The police assured Nigerians that they would “diligently investigate” the incident that led to Mohbad’s death while offering their sympathies to his family, loved ones, and fans.

https://x.com/YeleSowore/status/1702424883307639025?s=20

