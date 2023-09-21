The Nigerian Police Force has informed the general public that Mohbad’s autopsy has been completed, and the result will be declared soon.

This was posted on the Nigerian Police Force X handle on Thursday, 21st September, 2023.

”The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the public that the autopsy procedure for Mr Mohbad has been successfully completed. Further information will be provided as soon as the results are available.”

More details later…

