Nigerian entertainer Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has initiated legal proceedings against actress Iyabo Ojo, alleging the dissemination of false and defamatory content on her Instagram account.

In a letter addressed to Ojo, Naira Marley’s legal representative, Olalekan Ojo, outlined accusations stemming from a September 2023 post.

The post purportedly accused Naira Marley of engaging in spiritual and physical dealings with the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, widely known as Mohbad.

The attorney claimed that Ojo’s words implied that Naira Marley was responsible for Mohbad’s mental anguish—a man he addressed as a brother.

Seeking redress, Naira Marley’s attorney has demanded a sum of N500 million from Ojo, along with a public apology.

In addition, the counsel has specified that the apology must be posted on Ojo’s official Instagram account and published in a national daily.

Failure to comply with these conditions, as outlined by Naira Marley’s legal team, may result in the filing of a lawsuit against Ojo.

