Barely two weeks after his demise, Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s extended play, ‘Blessed’ has set a new record as the first EP to reach number one on Spotify Nigeria’s weekly albums chart.

Mohbad died under controversial circumstances on September 12 – a development that has since gained global attention.

The ‘Imole’ crooner achieved the feat posthumously after the EP topped this week’s album chart.

His singles and projects have been dominating music streaming platforms in Nigeria since his sudden death.

His songs, ‘Peace’, ‘Feel Good’, ‘Ask About Me’, ‘Beast and Peace’ are among the top 10 songs on Apple Music Nigeria.

Mohbad also topped the Spotify Nigeria singles chart with ‘Ask About Me.’

His EP, ‘Blessed’ recently entered the top 20 on UK Apple music albums chart.

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates on Friday night, held a minute’s silence in tribute to the late singer.