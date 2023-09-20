Governorship Candidate of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), has called for diligence in the investigation into the death of an Afrobeats musician, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as MohBad.

He described the incident as unfortunate and the attendant public outcry on attempts to cover up the matter, a huge drawback to the entertainment industry in the country.

Dr Adediran made the call in a statement titled: “MohBad: Circumstances surrounding death very unfortunate, justice must be seen to have been done,” issued by the Head, Media and Communications

JANDOR4GOVERNOR Campaign Organisation, Mr Gbenga Ogunleye, urged that the law enforcement agencies needed to unravel the truth and ensure that injustice was not allowed by carrying out a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

The PDP governorship candidate lamented the untimely death of Mohbad, who he described as a budding talent, and the anxiety among music fans on the perceived dangers and shady undercutting going on in the country’s entertainment industry.

“This is a big blow on the image of our music industry,” he said.

He commiserated with the family and fans of the late Mohbad and prayed that God grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE