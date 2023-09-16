Nigerian music artiste Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has finally broken the silence over the untimely death of late rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad.

Tribune online reports that Mohbad passed away on Tuesday at the age of 27.

Following the death, some social media users have continued to express dissatisfaction over the alleged ill-treatment Mohbad was subjected to by his former record label, with many calling out the Marlian boss, Naira Marley, on social media platforms.

However, reacting to the news of his former signee’s death via a statement posted on his verified Instagram account late Friday, Naira Marley said the news of the rapper’s death has left a permanent hole in his heart.

According to him, despite the fallout between Marlian Music and Mohbad, the label never wished him any harm, adding that the news of his death has left all of them heartbroken.

Naira Marley also called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.





He, however, lamented the inability of the label to assist in ensuring a befitting burial for the late ‘peace’ hitmaker.

The statement reads in full:

“With heavy hearts we mourn the loss of an exceptional talent. Someone who was more than an artist or signee but a brother and dear friend Promise” Mohbad” Oladimeji Aloba. We send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones, we are all heartbroken by his tragic loss and will be truly missed.

“From inception, we recognize Mohbad as a force to be reckoned with. His music gave so many people love and light. Mohbad touched us all with his heartfelt lyrics, storytelling, infectious smile and energy. The news of his passing has left us with a permanent hole in our hearts.

“Mohbad is an incredible street pop star who contributed to the foundation of Marlian Music. Despite his departure last year, we continually championed his talent. No family is perfect, families have disagreements, but no harm whatsoever was wished on Mohbad. So many things were left unsaid, but the love was always there. This tragedy is not only a loss for us but to everyone you touched musically around the world

“As we share our condolences to the late Mohbad, we would like to echo a call for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. We’re unhappy and unsettled with everything we have witnessed since Tuesday the 12th Sept. We owe it to Mohbad to assist with uncovering any foul play or injustice. Our brother deserved a better send-off, it saddens us that we couldn’t assist with providing a befitting burial. We will continue our efforts to reach out to the family.

“We urge our colleagues in the media to treat this matter with the utmost sensitivity, respect and care. We publicly appeal to the authorities to do due diligence and we will work closely to support those handling the matter. Finally urge the online community to refrain from circulating damaging accusations that could compromise the investigation. Rest well Imole, forever in our hearts.”

