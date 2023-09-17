Popular Nigerian music artist, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, also known as Bella Shmurda, has called on Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to intervene in the circumstances that led to the death of the late rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Tribune online reports that Mohbad passed away on Tuesday at the age of 27.

Since the death was made public, social media users have continued to react differently to the development, with many calling for justice over his untimely death.

Reacting to the death of the ‘peace’ crooner in a series of tweets on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, Bella Shmurda called on Seyi, whom he described as a man of integrity and the face of Nigerian youths, to do something before the youth take to the streets to demand justice.

He also called on all the fans and supporters of the late rapper, regardless of their associations, to speak with one voice in demanding justice for his death.

“Seyi Tinubu, you’re the face of youth in this country and I know you’re a man of diligence and integrity pls activate before we go street on this matter. Police station no go contain all of us Ajeh!!

“Pounds for pounds,flesh for flesh

Whether u be aiye oo, eiye oo, or sealords whatever it may be this boy sang for make us happy, jubilate,think,rejoice supported even while is in pains and living in fear now it’s our time to do our part for him I want everyone with one voice let get him justice all hands on deck #justice for Mohbad fish dem out legal or illegal,” Bella urged.

