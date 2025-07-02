Crime & CourtLatest News

Mohbad: Court dismisses father’s bid to overturn DPP’s legal advice

Francis Iwuchukwu
Mohbad

An Ikeja High Court on Wednesday dismissed an application filed by Mr Joseph Aloba, the father of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, seeking to overturn the legal advice that cleared music promoter, Azeez Fashola (Naira Marley), and Samson Balogun (Sam Larry) of involvement in his son’s death.

Justice Taiwo Olatokun, delivering judgment, ruled that the powers of the Lagos State Attorney General to decide who to prosecute or not were absolute and not subject to judicial interference.

Aloba, through his counsel, Dr Wahab Shittu (SAN), had filed the application on behalf of the family, listing the Lagos Attorney General and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) as respondents.

Dr Shittu argued that the DPP’s advice, which exonerated Marley and Larry, lacked fairness and had pre-empted the ongoing coroner’s inquest investigating the singer’s death.

He contended that several key suspects were prematurely discharged.

However, the respondents countered that the suspects were not acquitted but only discharged, stressing that the DPP’s advice did not hinder the inquest.

They also noted that the coroner had not mandated the DPP to communicate the outcome of its review.

Justice Olatokun ultimately sided with the respondents, stating that the legal advice stood, and dismissed Aloba’s application in the interest of justice.

