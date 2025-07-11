Mohbad: Coroner recommends prosecution of nurse for medical negligence

The Coroner’s Inquest established by the Lagos State Government to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Afrobeats star Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has concluded that his demise was caused by medical negligence and has recommended the prosecution of the auxiliary nurse who treated him.

Delivering the ruling on Friday at the Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, the Coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, stated that although the exact cause of death could not be medically certified due to the state of the body, available evidence points to severe reactions following an injection administered by auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe.

“I cannot certify a true cause of death, but I draw a link from the sudden reaction of the deceased after being injected by the nurse. The death is not linked to any evidence of foul play, but medical negligence, ” Magistrate Shotobi declared.

According to the findings, Mohbad, 26, died on September 12, 2023, two days after sustaining an injury to his right arm.

He reportedly suffered convulsions shortly after being injected at his Lekki residence.

The inquest, which relied on the testimony of 19 witnesses, including two pathologists, noted that although decomposition affected conclusive autopsy results, expert evidence suggested that complications from the injection could have led to the singer’s sudden death.

Addressing public speculation, the Coroner said there was no direct link between Mohbad’s death and his former promoter, Azeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley), or associate, Sam Larry, despite allegations of harassment.

The Coroner criticised the singer’s father, Joseph Aloba, for a hasty burial without following medical or legal protocols, despite financial support from singer Davido.

She also faulted Mohbad’s wife for failing to seek proper medical intervention or report the father’s actions.

“The late singer was failed by many institutions, including his family and the music industry,” Shotobi said.

She further called for a dignified reburial, stricter regulation of injection administration, anti-bullying policies in the entertainment sector, better emergency healthcare, and mandatory investigations into the sudden deaths of young people.

