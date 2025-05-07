Modernizing medical platforms: Anil Kumar Kandalam’s breakthroughs in AI and systems integration

Anil Kumar Kandalam has emerged as a transformative force in healthcare technology, recognized for his expertise in converting outdated legacy systems into modern, AI-powered platforms that enhance efficiency, lower operational costs, and deliver greater data accuracy.

With over 14 years of experience, Kandalam has cultivated a reputation as one of the healthcare sector’s most innovative engineers, consistently applying his technical acumen to solve complex challenges with precision and foresight.

“I’ve helped eliminate old systems and introduce new ones that saved time and reduced costs significantly,” Kandalam states. “In healthcare, every second matters. The platforms we build can directly impact people’s lives.”

Kandalam’s early fascination with logic and systems began in Andhra Pradesh, India. It led him to pursue a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science at JNTU Hyderabad. His professional journey spanned various industries—including insurance and aviation—before he discovered his true calling in healthcare technology.

Today, he serves as Lead Platform Engineer at PSL Group, where his work is critical to reshaping the way medical professionals worldwide access and utilize data.

Colleagues across the industry consistently speak to Kandalam’s unmatched capabilities. Guru Prasath Sethumadhavan, Associate Director of QA in Development and Automation at PSL, shares: “We saw him leading the development team in an exceptional way with strong technical and domain knowledge. He is a quick learner of cloud technology who can master it within a few months.”

Kandalam is primarily known for transforming slow, rigid legacy systems into agile, intelligent platforms enhanced by artificial intelligence. “Many healthcare organizations are tied to legacy systems that they fear will be too costly or complex to replace,” he explains.

“My goal is to find a way to work with those existing systems rather than starting from scratch. By bringing in AI and integrating it seamlessly, we can enhance these systems’ performance and make them work better without a full-scale rebuild.”

One of his standout innovations is Dougall GPT, an AI-driven tool specifically developed to support healthcare professionals by providing accurate, vetted information from trusted sources. Unlike general-purpose AI systems, Dougall GPT was custom-built for the healthcare industry, ensuring reliability and domain-specific relevance.

“Healthcare professionals need reliable data they can trust, especially in high-stakes situations,” Kandalam emphasizes. “With Dougall GPT, we’re able to ensure that the information comes only from vetted, verified sources, giving professionals the confidence that they’re working with accurate information.”

Dougall GPT gained particular prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Kandalam and his team launched the DG COVID-19 newsletter to provide timely updates to healthcare professionals worldwide. “It was clear that getting the right information into the hands of healthcare professionals was critical,” he recalls.

“We worked around the clock to ensure Dougall GPT could meet the demands of the healthcare sector for its launch in 2023. I’m proud of the impact it had.”

In addition to his work with AI, Kandalam has significantly contributed to healthcare cloud migration initiatives. Drawing on experience from earlier roles at Allstate Insurance and JetBlue Airways, he developed scalable cloud architectures that have reduced maintenance costs by up to 30%.

“My approach is always about delivering value,” Kandalam says. “Moving these systems to the cloud saves money and makes them faster, more scalable, and more reliable. It’s a win-win for healthcare providers and patients alike.”

His adaptability and commitment to precision have made him a trusted figure in the healthcare engineering community. “Introducing new technology is easy,” he explains. “But making it work within a complex, existing ecosystem is where the real skill lies. You must be very careful about system integrity and data accuracy in healthcare. I work hard to create solutions that enhance the existing infrastructure without causing any interruptions.”

Krishna Chaitanya Chimakurthi, Director of Digital Solutions Architecture at NTT Data, first met Kandalam while working together at TIBCO Technologies. Reflecting on their decade-long professional relationship, Chimakurthi says, “He was a key member of a prestigious airline project when I joined. Anil’s technical skills, solutions, and problem-solving were commendable. He also brought great discipline and process to the project.”

Among Kandalam’s technical achievements is his custom implementation of an API response caching mechanism, which significantly reduced backend server calls while maintaining data integrity. “This solution greatly improved system performance,” recalls Siva Dutta, a Senior Integration Developer who has worked with Kandalam since 2014. “His creativity and dedication to solving complex challenges have always been evident.”

Dutta adds, “He consistently demonstrates professional integrity while maintaining genuine personal connections. His commitment to staying ahead of industry trends, especially in AI and emerging technologies, has been invaluable for my own professional development. He regularly shares insights about future market directions.”

Kandalam’s work extends beyond engineering. As a mentor on ADPList, he has guided over 50 mentees worldwide. He also plays an active role in hackathons, including those hosted by MIT, and serves as a judge for international award programs such as the QS Reimagine Education Awards, Business Intelligence Group’s Cloud Computing and Sustainability Awards, the HCM Technology Awards Program, and the Globee Awards.

Several prestigious organizations have recognized his contributions. In 2024, he received the “International Achievers Award” from the Indian Achievers Forum. Business Mint named him “Prominent Industry Expert of the Year” for his work in data engineering and AI integration. He is a member of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) and a Senior Member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

Kandalam’s credentials are reinforced by an impressive suite of certifications, including Databricks Generative AI Fundamentals and multiple AWS certifications (AI Practitioner, Certified Developer, Certified Solutions Architect, and Cloud Practitioner). He is also certified in TIBCO Business Works 5.x, underscoring his breadth of expertise across platforms.

Looking to the future, Kandalam remains focused on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in healthcare. “AI has the potential to revolutionize healthcare,” he affirms. “We’re only scratching the surface of what it can do. I aim to keep pushing the boundaries, finding new ways to make healthcare more efficient, accurate, and accessible.”

Through a rare combination of technical excellence, strategic vision, and deep industry insight, Kandalam is not just modernizing systems—he is reshaping the future of healthcare. His innovations are laying the foundation for a smarter, more connected world where medical professionals can rely on intelligent tools to deliver better outcomes and save lives.