The Etse Nupe, Dr. Yahaya Abubakar has lamented that modernism eroded the cherished system of local leadership in Nigeria.

Yahaya stated this at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) Distinguished Lecture Series tagged Traditional Authority and National Integration In Nigeria, held on Wednesday in Lagos

The Etse Nupe, who is the Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers and The Chairman of the Coordinating Committee of National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, added that modern governments are reluctant to reintegrate the system of local leadership into modern governance.

He pointed out that the reluctance to accord the traditional institutions the authority to serve in matters affecting religion, culture, security and conflict resolution may need to be reconsidered.

The Monarch stated that the tacit advisory roles that the traditional rulers and religious leaders play today would need to be formalized.

According to him, They are already serving as consultants on a variety of issues including security and conflict resolution.

He exposed that traditional institutions have better potential for resolving conflicts than conventional agencies considering their closeness to the people and the fact that they are highly revered in society.

“The system of local leadership was entrenched long before colonialism.

“Modernism brought about the eroding of this cherished system and modern governments are reluctant to reintegrate it into modern governance.

“Therefore, it is imperative that the reluctance to accord the traditional institutions the authority to serve in matters affecting religion, culture, security and conflict resolution may need to be reconsidered.

“The Tacit advisory roles that the traditional rulers and religious leaders play today would need to be formalized.

“They are already serving as consultants on a variety of issues including security and conflict resolution.

“Traditional institutions have better potential for resolving conflicts than the conventional agencies considering their closeness to the people and the fact that they are highly revered in the society.” He said.

The Etse Nupe explained that the Traditional institution is critical for the overall development of Nigeria for the deep-rooted attachment to local communities and ability to influence public acceptance of initiatives.

He noted that this is in addition to their established roles as custodians of cultural values like empathy, respect for elders and prioritizing communal interests values vital for re-establishing peaceful societies.

Meanwhile, The Monarch said that a formalized constitutional advisory role would leverage centuries-old Indigenous governance structures to tackle modern challenges

He, therefore, tasked the National Assembly to rethink its review of the constitution along the debates of restructuring governance, devolution of powers and the complex interplay between traditional institutions and the federal political system in Nigeria’s multi-ethnic democracy.

“Amid growing insecurity, ethnic tensions, and a perceived declining national cohesion in Africa’s most populous nation, our advocating a formalized constitutional advisory role, is seeking to leverage centuries-old indigenous governance structures to tackle modern challenges.

“This proposal is a clarion call for the National Assembly to rethink its review of the constitution along the debates of restructuring governance, devolution of powers and the complex interplay between traditional institutions and the federal political system in Nigeria’s multi-ethnic democracy,” he said.

