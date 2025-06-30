Modernisation of nation’s livestock sector imperative — Jega

Experts have described the modernisation of Nigeria’s livestock sector as a national imperative rather than a luxury.

Delivering an annual distinguished personality lecture titled The Political Economy of Livestock Development in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects, organised by the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Ilorin, on Monday, the Special Adviser to the President and Coordinator, Presidential Livestock Reform, Professor Attahiru Jega, said the Nigerian livestock industry, valued at approximately N30 trillion, “can be transformed from chronic underperformance and conflict into a driver of inclusive growth, social cohesion, and long-term food security through strategic reforms informed by empirical evidence”.

Jega noted that the transformation must be underpinned by the convergence of statecraft, private enterprise, and academic innovation, with each contributing to the shared vision of a resilient and prosperous livestock economy.

The President’s aide on livestock reform, who projected that Nigeria’s population would reach nearly 400 million by 2050—positioning it as the third most populous nation globally—added that, “this demographic surge will necessitate a 253% increase in poultry meat, a 117% rise in beef, and a staggering 577% expansion in milk production to satisfy domestic consumption requirements.”

He, therefore, called for political will, anticipatory planning, and long-term investments in livestock systems, warning that, without these, “Nigeria risks facing acute protein deficits, heightened food insecurity, and intensified pressure on already fragile rural livelihoods”.

Jega revealed that his committee had recommended the establishment of National Livestock Industrial Zones across the six geo-political regions of the country to President Tinubu, adding: “These zones would be anchored by export-certified abattoirs meeting European Union and ECOWAS standards, dairy processing clusters powered by renewable energy cold chains, and integrated leather industrial parks geared towards value-added manufacturing.”

According to Jega, whose sub-theme lecture was Strategic Reforms for Nigeria’s Livestock Sector: Addressing Farmer-Herder Conflicts, Modernising Production, and Unlocking Economic Potentials, the measure would also ensure the creation of several million jobs and increase national revenue generation.

He, however, warned that such clustering is not only efficient in reducing post-harvest losses—which currently account for over 30 per cent in meat and dairy—but also serves as a magnet for domestic and foreign investment, citing Ethiopia’s Bishoftu Industrial Park as a tested model from which Nigeria can draw significant lessons.

Jega further advocated for the institutionalisation of community conflict resolution units co-managed by traditional authorities. “Such a framework is projected to reduce farmer-herder clashes by up to 70 per cent within five years, drawing from the successful precedent set by Botswana’s Tribal Grazing Lands Policy,” he stated.

He also proposed “feed and fodder” security as critical to enhancing livestock productivity.

He said: “The launch of a nationwide initiative titled Operation Feed Abundance would prioritise the expansion of soya- and maize-based feed mills in strategic feed-producing states such as Niger, Benue, and Kaduna.

“This would be complemented by the establishment of irrigated fodder belts along the nation’s major river basins—including the Benue, Niger, and Sokoto-Rima—and the imposition of smart import substitution tariffs to encourage local feed production.

“With feed accounting for nearly 70 per cent of total livestock production costs, this intervention is essential to improving margins and sustainability, particularly for small- and medium-scale producers,” he added.

Alongside all his suggestions, Jega noted that a simultaneous genetic revolution anchored in animal health innovation must be prioritised.

“Nigeria must design and activate an export acceleration policy. Special Livestock Export Zones should be designated in key transit and production cities such as Kano, Jos, and Lagos.

“These zones would feature Halal and Kosher certification centres, ECOWAS-compliant quarantine facilities, and duty-free access to critical inputs for export-oriented producers.

“This strategy is expected to reverse Nigeria’s dependency on $1.5 billion worth of dairy imports annually and position the country to capture at least 15 per cent of West Africa’s meat trade by 2030,” he said.

He also called for the creation of regional livestock gene banks as a platform for the large-scale deployment of artificial insemination laboratories to increase milk yields from the current one litre per cow daily to about 10 litres.

Jega was certain that by 2030, “with the effective implementation of President Tinubu’s Livestock Reforms initiatives, Nigeria would realistically eliminate open grazing as the dominant mode of cattle production, thereby reducing farmer-herder conflicts by up to 70 per cent, restoring communal harmony and reclaiming thousands of lives and livelihoods lost to violence.

“We would double national livestock productivity, not merely through scale but through smarter systems—improved genetics, affordable feed, structured veterinary care, and digitised market linkages. We would create at least five million dignified, inclusive jobs across the meat, dairy, leather, logistics, and biogas industries—particularly for youth and women in rural and peri-urban communities.

“Then we would reverse economic leakages by significantly reducing the nation’s dependence on imported dairy and animal-based proteins, as well as animal feeds, thereby saving foreign exchange, stimulating local enterprise, and strengthening national food sovereignty.

“We would position Nigeria as a regional powerhouse in livestock innovation and trade, taking full advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and ECOWAS livestock corridors,” he listed.

Speaking, Senator Mustapha urged the federal and state governments to allocate 10 per cent of their annual budget appropriation to the agricultural sector, in line with the Maputo Declaration, while calling on members of the National Assembly to take the livestock business more seriously.

He also encouraged students of the university to consider livestock as a viable means of livelihood due to its inherent importance.

In her welcome address, the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Professor Adedoyin Jolade Omeda, said the topic for this year’s lecture—The Political Economy of Livestock Development in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects—was informed by the rising economic and security challenges in the country.

She described Jega as a bridge between academia and transformative public service.

Also, in his opening remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Egbewole, represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Services), Professor Fawole Adisa, said the topic of this year’s personality lecture was a clear demonstration of the university’s support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, stating: “Professor Attahiru Jega is the best choice for the topic.”

