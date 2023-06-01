The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ANNS Concept Multi Service International, Princewill Nnaji has stated that modern politics is now tilting towards meritocracy rather than godfatherism.

He was saying it on the heels of the emergence of Peter Mbah as the Governor-elect of Enugu State.

In a congratulatory letter, Nnaji described Governor Mbah’s victory as a victory for all indigenes of the State regardless of political affiliation.

“We congratulate you on your emergence as the Governor of Enugu State in the just concluded governorship elections under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“Your victory is a victory for all of Enugu irrespective of political affiliation as it shows that the hand of the Almighty God is truly on our dear state. May your renowned brilliance continue to bring positive change and development to our great state.

“As your campaign slogan ‘Tomorrow is Here’ we know that you will hit the ground running as you face this daunting task. The task ahead is enormous but for your background and vast knowledge and experiences we are positive of your delivery and positive you would make Ndi Enugu proud again.”

To this end, he tasked the Governor with the need to hit the ground running in a bid to deliver on his campaign promises.

