Modern policing is knowledge-driven, IGP tells police officers

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on Thursday said that modern policing was knowledge-driven and those entrusted with the responsibility must be the best, the brightest, and the most dedicated in defending the laws, the citizens and the ideals of the country.

The IGP who stated this while speaking at the graduation ceremony of the pioneer course participants at the National Institute of Police Studies (NIPS) in Abuja, pointed out the citizens were yearning for a Police Force that could be trusted to serve and protect them with the highest level of ethics and character.

According to him, policing is a profession of high risk and broad challenges which requires the capacity for quick and informed decision making and excellence in carrying out the policing mission to protect, serve and inspire trust.

He made clear that police is a career that requires exceptional officers who will perform their duties with the highest honour, responsibility, courage and confidence.

According to him, the idea of establishing a modern befitting National Institute of Police Studies to attain these goals was conceived during the Senior Police Officers Retreat which was held in Lagos between 29 and 30 of October 2019.

“Our dream is for the Nigeria Police to have an excellent centre for professional studies and strategic leadership learning with a mission to be a catalyst for knowledge and to conduct law enforcement researches that will lead to improved service delivery.

“At the onset, we believe that the linkage between the acquisition of knowledge and its impact on the operational realities of policing across the country is essential. Hence the institute will provide professionals employed in policing and other security organisations with the skills and knowledge to provide professional services.

“The goal of NIPS is to ensure that the best available evidence of what works is accessible for security leaders, policy-makers and executives when making administrative and operational decisions.

“To achieve this, the institute will collaborate with academics, security agencies, international organisations, non-governmental organisations and the public to commission and produce robust, authentic and credible researches on priority areas for policing and public safety.

Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, lauded IGP for his efforts at reforming the police and pledged the support of the ministry.

He reiterated the determination of the President Muhammadu Bihari administration to give the nation a modern-day police it deserved.

The institute was established in November 2019.

