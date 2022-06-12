Modern Kofa Trade Centre will boost economy, provide jobs ― Jibrin

Former Member House of representative Kiru/Bebeji, Alhaji Abdulmumin Jibril, has inaugurated a new trade centre and farmers’ market in Bebeji Local Government Area of ​​Kano State, saying the centre will provide job opportunities for the teeming masses of the state.

According to him, the mall has 200 shops, a 5,000-capacity mosque and a gas station, as well as a large parking space for more than 100 trucks and cars.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the inauguration of the centre, the former lawmaker who is currently the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for Kiru and Bebeji federal constituency said the market is the first of its kind in Kano and has been under construction for 10 years with the aim of boosting agriculture, trade and youth employment in Kano.

Jibrin mentioned that the market is an all-in-one place where you find everything you need ranging from the restroom, pharmaceutical services, filling stations, motels and other lots more products and services.

“The modern trade centre which currently has over 500 workers has been provided with all necessary security apparatuses and personnel for the comfort of the customers as well as easy doing of business,” he added.

In his speech, the Chairman of Dawanau foodstuff market, Alh Murtala Isa, said that the market has come up with a good plan, and the Dawanau market will be proud of this market, urging that other wealthy individuals and politicians should follow the suit.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the National Chamber of Commerce, Dr Bature Abdulaziz, commended Kofa for his efforts, saying that it was permissible to open more markets.

The event was attended by dignitaries from within and outside Kano among which include the Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajibiamila, NNPP Governorship candidate Abba Kabiru Yusuf, and Chairman of the Ulema Council Sheikh Abdullahi Pakistan who led Friday prayers at the grand mosque inside the centre.