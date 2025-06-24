‘Model of progress,’ Tech expert hails Sanwo-Olu’s six years as Lagos gov

The Executive Chairman, Origin Tech Group Nigeria, Prince Samuel Joseph Samuel, has described the six-year tenure of Babajide Sanwoolu as the Governor of Lagos state as a model of progress.

Felicitating Sanwo-Olu on the occasion of his 60th birthday celebration, Samuel said he has impacted the people of the state through his various developmental programmes.

He submitted that his administration under the THEMES Agenda is a strategic framework for the state’s development, focused on six key areas: Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism, and Security and Governance.

The agenda, according to him, is aimed at improving the lives of Lagosians and making the state a more liveable and prosperous place.

In his goodwill message, he said: ‘’Today, we specially celebrate your vibrant leadership, your people-oriented programmes and disciplined adherence to the progressive principles of the THEMES+ agenda. Without a doubt, the centre of excellence is being propelled to a greater and more prosperous height under your watch.

“Your massive impact within the agricultural and food systems sector, particularly the Logistics Food Hub Projects, and the Middle Level Markets (MLM), are already setting standards, not just in Nigeria, but across Africa, a clear testament to your vibrancy!

“We at Origin Tech Group are happy to have been supportive all the way, deploying our expertise in food systems to ensure we deliver on your people-oriented agenda in food production, stated affirmed.

He noted that through transparent and inclusive governance, Lagos State, under the Lagos State Governor’s watch, has emerged as a beacon of stability and innovation, a leading destination for investment, and a state with steadily growing internal revenue.

“Your unwavering commitment to public service and the advancement of our great nation remains a pillar of strength in our collective pursuit of national renewal and prosperity.”

“As you mark this diamond milestone, I join your family, associates, and the good people of Lagos State and Nigeria in honouring your achievements and legacy of service. May the years ahead bring continued health, joy, and enduring peace.”

