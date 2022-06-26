Mod3st drops No Stress video, unveils news plans for the year

With a career that is already attracting the right audience for the right reasons this year, the fast-rising act ‘Kayode Moses Oluwaseun’ popularly known as Mod3st believes it is time for the industry to pay attention to his music.

The Nigerian-based rapper, producer, songwriter, recording and performing artist started his music journey at an early age with the influence of listening to artists like Lil Wayne, Drake, Eminem & 50cent made him fall in love with hip-hop culture & rap music.

His smooth vocals over a mix of calm tempo and catchy urban beat produced by him made his latest single “No stress” off his forthcoming debut project titled Candy Dreams, where he expresses his challenges through a failing relationship and sets to be the mood for a summer vibe with a crispy visual directed by A Beautiful Mind (AMB) Pictures.

Speaking about his plans for the rest of the year, the singer who hails from Ondo State revealed that he will be releasing a couple of singles and features with visuals which will lead to his amazing body of work “Candy Dreams” which drops a few months.

Mod3st officially began the journey of his long-term passion for music officially in 2021, and since then nothing has been the same for him in the music industry, prior to that he has also been producing songs for various artists in the music industry. Speaking further, he said, “my passion to change the world through sharing my experiences in forms of melodies and Rhythms led me into making music.”

