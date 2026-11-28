The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed satisfaction with the performance of machines deployed for the mock accreditation exercise in parts of Kwara State.

Speaking with journalists at the Pake INEC office in Ilorin on Saturday while monitoring the exercise, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kwara State, Mr Ahmed Yushau, said he had visited about three local government areas to assess the exercise.

He said the machines were working optimally, except at one polling unit in Ibagun Ward, Ilorin, where the commission’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) team was working to resolve an identified challenge.

He said he also visited a polling unit where a complaint had been lodged, adding that voters were advised to move to areas with better lighting conditions to facilitate the accreditation process.

However, he acknowledged complaints that some machines were still not functioning properly even after voters had moved to areas with adequate lighting.

According to him, the mock exercise was designed to identify operational challenges ahead of the election and address them accordingly.

He said the commission would collate all complaints and observations from the exercise and prepare a comprehensive report.

He added that the commission had 49 days before the election.

Meanwhile, Tribune gathered that the mock accreditation exercise conducted by INEC in some polling units in Ilorin on Saturday was characterised by low voter turnout.

Only a few eligible voters were observed participating in the exercise across the polling units visited.

The exercise also commenced late in some areas, as residents were reportedly unaware that the state government had modified the monthly environmental sanitation exercise to allow for the mock accreditation.

At Gambari Ward 1, INEC officials were on the ground with election materials, which were observed to be intact and functioning properly.

However, security personnel were absent at Polling Unit 01, while only a few voters turned out for the accreditation exercise.

Similarly, at Ogidi Ward in Ilorin West Local Government Area, the exercise commenced peacefully, with INEC officials and the necessary equipment, including the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), available and functioning properly.

There were no reported incidents of violence at any of the polling units visited, although security personnel were absent when the exercise commenced.

A resident of Wara/Osin/Egejila Ward, Mr Buhari Mohammed Ayinla, said the exercise was designed to test INEC’s preparedness and the functionality of its equipment ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Another resident of Kulende Estate, Ilorin, Alhaji Yakub Mafusi, said he had little knowledge of the purpose of the exercise but was willing to participate out of curiosity.