Mobihealth: former health minister launch telehealth clinic in Kogi

A telemedicine company, Mobilhealth International, in partnership with the former Nigerian minister of health, Professor Eyitayo Lambo, has launched the Isanlu Telehealth Clinic in Kogi State to improve access to quality healthcare for vulnerable communities.

The founder of Mobilhealth and United Kingdom-based medical doctor, Funmi Adewara, recently made this known through her official social media page.

Professor Lambo is the chief executive officer (CEO), at International Management and Health Consultants (IMHC) and the Minister of Health between 2003 – 2007. As a minister, he had a strong focus on long-term health sector reform and good governance.

Lambo is from Isanlu, the headquarters of Yagba East local government area in Kogi State.

Adewara also noted that her mother is also from Isanlu.

Lambo, while thanking Adewara for her work and commitment to telemedicine in the country, described the partnership as a memorable and laudable achievement.





“The project will no doubt improve access to quality healthcare in our community, and efforts are being made to effectively mobilise all stakeholders to ensure the sustainability of the project,” Lambo said.

Adewara noted that, like many places in Nigeria, there are very few doctors and nurses in Isanlu.

She expressed optimism that the Mobihealth telemedicine platform will help thousands of people from Isanlu and other places, far and near, access quality healthcare in a timely manner.

While appreciating Professor Lambo and Isanlu’s people, Adewara said it gives her joy to see this dream become reality.

“The overwhelming support from the community, healthcare professionals, home and abroad, and prospective sponsors really brought me to tears,” she said. “Never underestimate the impact of your investments, donations and support.”

She stated that there are many preventable illnesses in the country, especially undiagnosed high blood pressure (SBP 190), tuberculosis and other medical issues, but that with telemedicine, they are reaching the unreached.

She also stated that Mobilhealth has established telehealth clinics in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Makurdi, and Kogi that they are expanding into other Nigerian states and African countries.

Adewara added that the Mobihealth Consult App is accessible nationwide, 24/7.

