Mobi Oparaku’s football testimony

AS Nigerians and, specifically, as religious followers of the beautiful game, our collective ears have become attuned to hard luck stories by current and retired footballers. When they are not losing their hard-earned monies to fraudsters, dubious liaisons and head-scratching investments, they are generally down on their luck, victims of strange illnesses and nature’s mischief. Such stories are usually followed by an earnest plea for someone—usually the government—to do something, which is then followed by yet another depressing piece of news, when the clamour for some form of intervention is intensified. Amid this cycle of doom and gloom, it is a relief to hear the uplifting and mood-lightening story of former Super Eagles defender, Mobi Oparaku.

A member of the triumphant U-23 Atlanta 1996 Olympics team and the Super Eagles team which represented the country at the 1998 World Cup tournament in France, Owerri-born Mobi Oparaku was never a candidate for the Mount Rushmore of the country’s best defenders. Nor, standing at 5 feet and 10 inches, could he aim to rival the Uche Okechukwus of this world. But Mobi Oparaku was capable, at least capable enough that he ably represented his country in the aforementioned tournaments. But it is not because of his on-field accomplishments that Oparaku is making the news again. With his 49th birthday approaching in December, it is highly unlikely that he will ever lace his boots to play for his country again. On the contrary, Oparaku is attracting a lot of attention because of disclosures from a recent interview with an online publication, Complete Sports, where he revealed how he used the earnings from his tournament appearances to lift members of his immediate family from poverty.

The sole male in a family of seven children, Oparaku had always been conscious of the austerity of his surroundings and had quietly resolved to do something about it. As he narrated to the online journal: “There were seven of us—six girls and only me as the boy. Yes, I’m the only son in a family of seven children. But through God’s grace and football, my life took a different path. I started with the U-13 and U-15 teams here in Owerri, Imo State. We lived just behind the stadium. Back then, we received 50 kobo as allowances. I’d rush home to give it to my mum so she could support the family. I was content with camp food.”

Perhaps due to this early training in self-denial, it was not difficult for Oparaku to do what he did when he started making money as a professional, which explains what he did following the completion of the 1998 World Cup: “After the tournament, we were paid a total of $50,000 in appearance fees and bonuses. I gave out $10,000 to people and used the remaining $40,000 to build a good house for my mother and sisters. My mum was overjoyed. I also ensured that all six of my sisters graduated from university. Today, they are all doing well, and I’m proud of what football has done for my family.”

In extolling Oparaku, we are not suggesting that every individual who has made it by dint of diligence and professionalism—and, truth be told, a helping of good luck—should be held at gunpoint until they cough up money for their family members. Nor are we oblivious of the dark side of kinship whereby family members put themselves permanently on the payroll of the sole successful members, to the obvious disadvantage of everyone involved. Rather, what we are saluting is Oparaku’s sense of responsibility, to his immediate family in the first instance, and by the same token, his community at large.

True, one tree may not make a forest, but again, one person’s good fortune can change two hundred lives, as the Yoruba adage goes.

