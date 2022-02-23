Mob sets truck ablaze for killing motorcyclist, passenger in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the death of two persons in an accident involving a trailer and a motorcycle at Asero in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Tuesday night.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Wednesday said the accident occurred at about 8:00 p.m.

Oyeyemi noted that an angry mob descended on the truck and set it ablaze, while the driver of the vehicle took to his heels.

“The incident occurred at about 8:00 p.m. The command learnt a trailer crushed two people travelling on an Okada at the More Junction in Abeokuta.

“The mob we heard later set the trailer ablaze. We are already investigating the incident,” he said.

Oyeyemi explained that the deceased was taken to the State Hospital Ijaye morgue by officers of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the motorcyclist was trying to manoeuvre the junction in-between Asero and Car wash when the accident occurred.

