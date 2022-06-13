Mob set suspected motorcycle thief ablaze in Bauchi

A middle-aged man whose identity has not been revealed was late Sunday night attacked by a mob who beat him to a pulp and later set him ablaze.

The incident took place at Chinade in Katagum LGA area of Bauchi State on the allegation of theft of a motorcycle earlier in the day at Hardawa in Misau LGA.

Reports from the area revealed that the man had allegedly stolen the motorcycle in Hardawa market and ran away before he was trailed to Chinade which is not far away from Hardawa but in a different LGA.

It was gathered that when he was discovered in Chinade, an alarm was raised which attracted a crowd that later turned into a mob, seized him and unleashed beating on him.

Not satisfied with the beating, the mob set him ablaze and watched him burnt to death.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command, Umar Mamman Sanda has ordered a thorough investigation into what it described as a barbaric and dehumanising act of jungle justice meted on the suspect by some irate youths in Chinade.





While reacting to the ugly incident, the CP frowned at the action of the irate youths, who instead of taking the suspect to the Police for proper investigation and prosecution, mobbed the suspect for allegedly stealing a motorcycle without any recourse to the law.

Umar M Sanda described the act as “barbaric and inimical to the law governing our dear country”.

The CP warned Bauchi State indigenes that the Command under his stewardship will not allow some recalcitrant in the society to take the laws into their hands by killing suspects arrested for an alleged crime in such a dehumanising and unlawful manner.

He further warned that nobody has the right to treat a suspect in such a barbaric manner stressing that it is wrong for anyone to assume the position of a law enforcement agency.

He said that any suspect apprehended in connection with any crime should be immediately handed over to the Police or any law enforcement agencies saddled with the responsibility of investigating and prosecuting such.

The Commissioner of Police appealed to the general public to be calm, as the Police Command is already mopping up those responsible for this gruesome act for possible prosecution as stated in a statement by SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakili, Command Police Public Relations Officer.

