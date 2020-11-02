Mob set ablaze herbalist, kill man caught with human parts in Ibadan

By Oluwole Ige
Iwo, herbalist, set ablaze

There was pandemonium at Akobo area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Sunday morning when two suspected ritualists were gruesomely murdered by an angry mob, Tribune Online gathered.

One of the suspected ritualists, who was a herbalist was set ablaze, while the other one was lynched by the mob.

Credible sources informed our correspondent that the herbalist and two young men were allegedly caught with the dismembered body of a boy, whose identity could not be ascertained.

The trio suspected ritual killers, caused chaos in the highbrow area of Ibadan, as residents already moving out of their houses to attend the Sunday church services, got perplexed, seeing the bestial treatment of the innocent boy.

As the atmosphere became charged, with the crowd gathered, an angry mob who could not control the upsurge of the emotion created lynched the herbalist, set him on fire and killed one of his two accomplices.

ALSO READ: Buhari to security agencies: Enough of violent force against innocent citizens

It took the intervention of men of the Operation Burst security personnel who arrived the scene and dispersed the mob that saved the third of the three suspected ritual killers from being killed after jungle justice had been administered on two of them.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Oyo State Police Command, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the incident had not been reported to the police authorities.

Oshiomhole-led NWC sacked to end internal crisis, APC tells court

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party.

The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC's dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest.

