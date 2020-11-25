Mob lynches, set ablaze suspected thief in Delta

A mob has lynched and set on fire a suspected thief in Idjerhe, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The deceased, who met his death on Tuesday morning, was a member one of a two-man gang, who had accosted a young lady with a toy gun and robbed her of her mobile phone and some money.

On the discovery that it was a toy gun, the victim raised the alarm which attracted a mob in the area who gave the petty thieving suspects a hot chase, caught one of them, immediately clubbed him to death and set him ablaze.

A gory photo of the half-burnt suspect has gone viral in the social media, reminiscent of two armed robbery suspects who suffered the same fate a fortnight ago in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident, said the incident had not been reported.

