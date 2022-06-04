Mob kills vigilante over alleged blasphemy in Abuja

A young vigilante, identified simply as Odaru, was killed by an angry mob for alleged blasphemy against the Prophet of Islam.

Odaru, who hails from Nasarawa State was attacked as he returned to the office of the Vigilante Group at the Timber shade, on Saturday afternoon, a business settlement in the Federal Housing Area of Lugbe, Abuja.

He was accused of blaspheming the Islamic Prophet in his insistence to compel all businesses to close for the 12-midnight deadline on Friday.

Eyewitnesses said he had blasphemed the Prophet last night while he wanted to arrest the suya seller whom he asked to close shop for the night but insisted on making further sales into the morning.

The altercation led him to alleged blasphemy against the prophet when he said “even if you were here with the prophet, I will still arrest you because we are governed by laws”.

A member of the Vigilante group, who would not want to be mentioned said Odaru, did not blaspheme the prophet, as he only said to the suya man that we are governed by laws and if you are standing here with the prophet, he, Odaru would arrest the Mai suya for late sales in the market.





A motorcycle rider, Ibrahim said the mob judgement was in line with the Quranic instruction, that whenever a person blasphemes the Prophet, instant and painful death must be administered without delay.

Another motorcycle rider, who identified himself as Tasiu told the Nigerian Tribune, that the action was right so long as witnesses said they heard him speak against the Prophet.

The chairman of the market association declined to comment on the matter, as he maintained that he was not an eyewitness to the act of blasphemy, and he is not competent to speak on the matter.

Tribune Online gathered that Odaru was known to be a notorious vigilante, who was feared by many and described to be strict on issues of vigilante operations.

A trader in the market said many of the traders dislike him for his insistence on compliance with rules that are set by the vigilante. This he believed must have made him step on many toes and the opportunity came for them to vent their anger.

Shops were closed as early as 1 pm when Tribune Online got to the market, as traders were seen sitting around their shops while others were gathered together discussing the matter in hush tones.

Armed security personnel deployed to maintain law and order were seen around the area while the members of the vigilante recovered the gun of the killed member from the ashes where the alleged blasphemer was burnt.

Our correspondent who monitored the situation around the Timber shade reported that the presence of the security men calmed the tense situation that was building up and stalled looters from taking advantage of the protest to attack shops.

It would be recalled that a second-year female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto was killed over alleged blasphemy last month.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mob kills vigilante… Mob kills vigilante…