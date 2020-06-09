Mob kills four suspected informants in Kaduna, police arrest five

An angry mob has killed four Adara youths in Kajuru local government of Kaduna State on the suspicion that they gave information to Fulani.

The National President of Adara Development Association, Dio Maisamari confirmed the development in a statement in Kaduna on Tuesday.

The statement disclosed that the four Adara youth were allegedly lynched by their kinsmen in Doka and Kallah villages of Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

They were identified as Ayuba Zagi, Danladi Shekarau, David Kampani and Jumare Anthony.

According to him, three were allegedly lynched in Doka village but Jumare Anthony met his death at Kallah.

Maisamari said: “We have been informed of the incident and our association condemns jungle justice in all ramifications.

“We have been told what happened but our position is that we condemn anybody involved in criminal activities whether he is Adara or Fulani.

“We were told that some of the suspects have been taken to the police station so our view is that let justice takes its course so that there would be no jungle justice again.”

The Kaduna State Police Command said it had arrested five people in connection with the mob action.

Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige said the police were on top of the situation as those arrested had assisted with information.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Why Schools Must Remain Shut For Now ― Minister

PARENTS and school children anxious for reopening schools will have to wait a little more as the Federal Government on Monday insisted that the schools remain shut for now. Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, speaking on Monday at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 news briefing described as fake news timetables purported released from the Ministry of Education on the conduct of West African Examination Council examinations being circulated on the social media… Read full story

After Pressure From Govs, Buhari Delays Gazetting Of Executive Order On Autonomy For State Legislatures, Judiciary

Pressured by state governors, President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to delay the gazetting of Executive Order 10, which he recently signed, to grant autonomy to state legislature and judiciary… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 315 New Cases, Total Now 12,801

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 315 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 12,801… Read full story

60% Of 979 Mysterious Deaths In Kano Due To COVID-19 ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) said on Monday that a total of 979 deaths were recorded in April in Kano, during what was popularly known as Kano mysterious deaths. The Task Force, however, revealed during its daily briefing on Monday that 50 per cent to 60 per cent of the mysterious deaths were due to… Read full story

Nigeria’s Economy To Contract By 3.2% As Global Economy Shrinks By 5.2% ― World Bank

The World Bank, on Monday, projected a 3.2 per cent contraction for Nigeria’s economy even as it said that the global economy would shrink by 5.2 per cent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tribune Online reports that the World Bank’s projection is 0.2 per cent lower than the one announced by the Federal Government in… Read full story