MMWG lauds appointment of new service chiefs

THE Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of new service chiefs for the country.

The group, in a statement in Abuja by its national coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, praised the president for respecting the wishes of Nigerians that the former service chiefs be removed to pave the way for new ideas and strategies in tackling the security challenges facing the nation.

The MMWG observed that most of the security problems facing the country manifest at the grassroots level where the inhabitants are farmers who are critical contributors to the socio-economic development of the country.

It called on President Buhari to note that “the police are close to the people and so any change in the country’s security architecture that does not affect the police is not complete.”

The group advised the president not to delay in the appointment of a new Inspector-General of the Police with the imminent retirement of the current IGP.

It urged the Federal Government to pursue the reform of the police in order to attract disciplined, morally upright and dedicated youths who are ready to serve Nigeria with the orientation of modern policing and better service to the people.

According to the MMWG, the Federal Government’s actions should include motivation of the military and the police with the procurement of modern weapons and equipment to fight terrorism and tackle security problems like armed robbery, kidnapping and banditry.

“These crimes can be tackled successfully if the numerical strength of the military and the police is given top priority,” the group said.

Meanwhile, members of the MMWG all over the Country have been called upon to redouble their efforts in fulfilling the mandate of the organisation.

This was contained in a communique issued after a meeting of members of the Oyo State chapter of the group held in Ibadan last weekend.

The meeting, which was presided over by the national coordinator of the group, Alhaji Ibrahim, dwelled on the increase of the group’s activities at the state level, improvement of members’ monitoring strategy of media contents with a view to correcting any misconceptions or misinformation about Islam and Muslims.

The group called for regular meeting of the members in the various states and increased membership drive to integrate more Muslim journalists, including producers and presenters of Islamic programmes for effective and efficient performance.

It admonished Islamic preachers on electronic media to be articulate and ensure quality presentation with their submissions based on the Qur’an and sunnah.

