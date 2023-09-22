IN spite of the prevailing hardship, the majority of Nigerians remain honest and responsible, projecting a good image of the country.

The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) made this assertion in a statement issued by its national coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, to commend a 22-year-old commercial tricycle operator in Kano, Kano State, Auwalu Salisu, who, last week, returned to the owner, a sum of N15 million forgotten by a commuter in his tricycle.

Commendations had poured in for the young man for his eagerness to go to a radio station the following day to hand the money over to the owner.

The MMWG therefore called on the Federal Government and the Kano State government to recognise Salisu for his virtuous deed and urged other youths to emulate him.

The group warned youths eager to get rich quickly to desist from un-Islamic and unlawful means of acquiring wealth.

According to MMWG, reports from Kano indicate that by virtue of his honesty, some wealthy individuals have promised Auwalu and his family gifts, including scholarship for a Master’s degree, a house, foodstuffs to last one year and a sum of money with which he can buy a new tricycle for his transport business.

While commending the donors, the body described the development as a pride to Islam and a ray of hope that with the existence of committed and dedicated youths, the future is bright for Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the MMWG condemned any attempt by Federal Government to target lottery, pools and other games of chance to invigorate the Nigerian economy.

It described such an idea as a wrong step capable of worsening the country’s economic situation and harming the citizenry.

The body was reacting to some media reports quoting the Minister for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Mr Zaphaniah Jisalo as saying that revenue generated from a lottery trust fund would be used to generate 10 million jobs.

But the MMWG said such “fallacious and hyperbolic statements” should not be used to “destroy the (Bola) Tinubu administration that is genuinely pursuing better and lawful means of economic prosperity for Nigeria.”





It said such an assertion should not be made to mislead the people to embrace lottery, warning that all games of chance are unlawful and punishable by Allah.

The body stated that without lottery and betting, Nigerian roads were being fixed with sukuk (sharia-compliant) funds and Islamic Development Bank’s loans that are given without interest.

The MMWG said Nigerians home and abroad would continue to support President Tinubu, but expressed the need for the president to reject unlawful ideas such as games of chance which it said are capable of destroying people’s economic and financial lives.

On the destruction of illegal refineries across the oil-producing areas, the group commended the military and other security agencies for their efforts and urged them not to rest until the menace of oil theft is stopped.

It said oil bunkering, pipeline vandalism and illegal refineries pose serious economic, security and environmental problems that must be tackled head-on.

The group also called on the Federal Government to prevent another nationwide strike by meeting the demands of the labour unions in the interest of all and sundry.