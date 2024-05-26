Metal Manufacturing Nigeria Limited (MMNL), a Nigerian tubular battery producer, announced a $50 million investment plan aimed at expanding its production capacity to 100,000 units per month over the next five years.

This initiative includes investments in new projects, research and development, and backwards and forward integration into mining and manufacturing.

To meet the growing demand in Nigeria’s energy sector, MMNL plans to double its production capacity to 60,000 units per month in the next financial year.

This investment will support the establishment of new energy backup projects and plastic container and carton manufacturing units, as well as enhanced brand-building and channel partner engagement.

The company has faced numerous challenges as the first company to produce tubular batteries in Nigeria, including a lack of skilled labour, supply chain issues, unstable power supply, high costs of electricity and fuel, and scarcity of spare parts and raw materials.

Even with thousands of employment opportunities, the battery manufacturing sector is struggling for survival and desperately in need of government policy support, such as raising import duty for foreign importers and export duty for raw materials.

Undeterred by these hurdles, MMNL has improved operational efficiency and workforce skills through extensive technical training for local employees and ventures into the mining sector to secure raw materials.

“Despite numerous challenges, we have achieved a stable production rate of 30,000 units per month as of 2024,” said Mr Amit Kumar, CEO of MMNL.

“We are proud to be the first and only made-in-Nigeria inverter battery company that dominates over 40 per cent of market share. Our ongoing efforts in innovation and quality contribute significantly to local employment and foreign exchange savings.”

MMNL’s strategic focus includes completing its supply chain with backward and forward integration. The company has invested $25 million in a battery production and lead oxide manufacturing plant in Shagamu, Ogun State.

With current production at 30,000 units, MMNL plans to double this capacity by the start of the new financial year and further expand to over 100,000 units by 2027-2028 through a new greenfield production plant and additional backward integration projects, including lead-zinc ore mining and beneficiation.

To enhance market accessibility, MMNL is expanding its geographical presence across Nigeria, strengthening multi-channel partnerships, and leveraging eCommerce and digital channels.

With 14 years of manufacturing experience in Nigeria, MMNL has established a high entry barrier for new and existing competitors in the tubular battery manufacturing sector.

The company’s dedication to quality and innovation has been recognised with multiple awards, including the ECOWAS Inverter Battery Company of the Year, ECOWAS Inverter Battery Manufacturing Company of the Year, and ECOWAS Renewable Company of the Year.

