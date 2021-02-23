MMA2 upgrade: Bi-Courtney receives x-ray machines, AC equipment 

As part of the upgrade of its terminal, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services (BASL), operators of Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2), has received more x-ray machines and air conditioner (AC) equipment to ensure its passengers’ safety, security and comfort.

The BASL Acting Head of Business, Mr Raphael Uchegbu who spoke to airport journalists, noted that BASL has been upgrading and improving all its facilities since its inception.

According to Uchegbu, when BASL started operation, the company had all its facilities intact as of 2015 which later needed to be changed.

Uchegbu said that the management had to change a lot of things including escalators and other equipment.

According to Uchegbu: “When we started operations, we had all the facilities in 2015. We changed a lot of things. We are expecting x-ray machines to arrive today, and ACs too.”

In his remark, Group Corporate Affairs Manager, Mr Mikail Mumuni, said that BASL has been making so many improvements in its facility upgrades, but lamented that the company was not really projected for the upgrades that they have been doing.

Mumuni observed that Nigeria has a very huge infrastructure deficit, stressing that the “government is incapable of bridging the gap. The onus is on those that are materially endowed to do it.”

