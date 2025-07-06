MKO’s 27th Anniversary: Quest to end poverty duty of all Nigerians— Hafsat Abiola, Okei-Odumakin 

As Nigeria marks the 27th anniversary of the death of the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola, some human rights organizations, under the aegis of Kudirat Initiative for Democracy (KIND) and Women Arise (WA), led by Dr. Hafsat Abiola and Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, respectively, have said that the quest to end poverty in the country isn’t just for whoever leads as president alone, however brilliant and blessed he may be, but for all the citizens.

President of KIND, Hafsat Abiola, and Okei-Odumakin of Women Arise gave the charge in a joint statement, copy of which was made available to newsmen on Sunday, in memory of the late business mogul and winner of the annulled election, who they said “came like a dream and lived as a legend.”

The groups, in a statement titled: “MKO: 27 years after,” described the late Abiola as man of accomplishment, a marvel, being a child born into poverty but surrounded by such a wealth of culture and community that, from an early age, made him understand “that the greatest glory came from serving people.”

The groups, while strongly acknowledging the late MKO’s belief in Nigeria and in Nigerians and his love for both above all else, said his adult life, marked by feats of business and personal success, was matched by his prodigious philanthropy.

They, however, sadly observed that if there was a final test that caused a man like him, that seemed to be an unstoppable force of nature to stumble, it was his quest to ensure that Nigerians would say farewell to poverty as represented in his slogan, as he flagged off his campaign across the country to become Nigeria’s president to take over from then-Military President, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, who annulled his election victory in then poll exercise.

“If there was a final test that caused a man that seemed to be an unstoppable force of nature to stumble, it was the quest to ensure that Nigerians would say farewell to poverty.

“He set forth on his attempt but, alas, he did not succeed. However, that his final chapter culminated in the pursuit of a better Nigeria for all probably defined him best. MKO believed in Nigeria and in Nigerians and loved both above all else,” the rights groups said.

They, however, posited that as divided as the country may be today, occasioned by suspicion and fear and as dispirited as many citizens might feel when confronted by the lack of visible progress on insecurity and broader prosperity, Nigerians would do well, on this 27th anniversary of MKO’s death, “to remember that the unity some threaten to upend may be a pre-condition for winning the fight for our country and its future.”

“And that the quest to end poverty in Nigeria isn’t for one man, whether MKO or whoever leads our country, however brilliant and blessed he may be, but for us all,” the statement concluded.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE