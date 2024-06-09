The leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has opposed the proposed law for the establishment of ranches and the prohibition of open grazing across Nigeria.

The National Deputy Director-General and chieftain of the organisation in the South East, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, disclosed this in a statement he signed and made available to the Nigerian Tribune in Awka on Sunday.

He said those advocating for the legislation may not fully understand the realities faced by pastoralists.

According to Siddiki, who is also Sarkin Fulani Awka, “I align with the stance of our National President for the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Baba Othman Ngelzarma, in opposing the proposed law for the establishment of ranches and the prohibition of open grazing across Nigeria.

“It is imperative to modernise livestock management practices in Nigeria, given the significant changes brought about by civilisation.

“Those advocating for this legislation may not fully understand the realities faced by pastoralists.

“The pastoralists in Nigeria lack awareness of modern livestock management techniques, necessitating a gradual transition.

“Instead of hastily implementing laws that could disrupt their livelihoods,.

“I propose that the government establish a commission with the following objectives:

“Educate pastoralists on the benefits and necessity of transitioning to modern livestock management practices; provide training to young pastoralists on ranching methods; and identify suitable locations for ranching activities.

“Enforcing a blanket ban on open grazing without offering viable alternatives would only impede the cattle business.

“Therefore, it is essential to approach this issue with sensitivity and pragmatism, the statement concluded

