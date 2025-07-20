Miyetti Allah, Imo community resolve to end destruction, pay compensation

The leadership of Miyetti Allah in Imo State and the people of Amulu/Ihitte Mbieri Community in Mbaitoli Council Area have resolved to put a stop to all forms of destruction, invasions, and other activities of cattle herders in the area.

The two parties reached the resolution during a meeting with the Divisional Police Officer of Mbaitoli Police Division, Mr Daniel Wetben, held at the division’s headquarters on Monday.

While the people of Amulu/Ihitte Mbieri Community agreed not to be hostile towards the Fulani herders but to continue to allow them to carry out their business in an atmosphere of peace devoid of destruction or any form of trouble, the Chairman of Miyetti Allah in Imo State, Muhammad Shuibu, agreed to maintain peace as long as they are allowed to carry out their day-to-day cattle rearing business in the communities.

The leader of Miyetti Allah also assured the community that compensation would be paid to farmers whose crops were destroyed.

Earlier in his address, the DPO of Mbaitoli Police Division, Mr Daniel Wetben, said the meeting was convened in response to recent incidents of destruction allegedly caused by Fulani cattle herders in Amulu/Ihitte Mbieri Community.

He explained that conflicts between Fulani herders and farmers had been ongoing in the area, with women visiting his office to lament the loss of their farming efforts.

Briefing the meeting, the President General of Amulu/Ihitte Mbieri Autonomous Community, Mr Egejuru Austine, stated that his people had, on two occasions, gone on rescue missions to protect farm crops from being destroyed by grazing cattle.

During the rescue operations, they met with the herders and even exchanged phone numbers for easier communication.

The PG pointed out that since the arrival of the herders in the community, the residents had shown acceptance by allocating them areas to stay and graze peacefully without trouble.

However, he expressed regret that the herders later changed their behaviour and began destroying and uprooting crops—a development the community could no longer tolerate.

He added that the situation had become so tense that women and other farmers were now afraid to go to their farms for fear of insecurity.

The PG said he had invited the DPO following his earlier report to the Imo State Commissioner of Police, and also confirmed that he had notified the Deputy Governor of the State about the situation.

He lamented that the destruction affected a large expanse of land and forced women to uproot cassava that had not matured.

He also narrated how the herders had once invaded a building, occupied it with their cattle, and refused to vacate until community members intervened after repeated alarms from neighbours.

Austine recalled a similar incident in the past, which was resolved only after the DPO and his team stepped in and drove the herders away.

He noted that most of the affected farmers were widows who had now lost everything.

While affirming that he had made efforts to approach the matter civilly, he insisted that such destruction by the Fulani cattle herders must stop.

Speaking, the Chairman of Miyetti Allah in Imo State, Muhammad Shuibu, asked for forgiveness over what had transpired so far and condemned the destruction caused by the Fulani cattle herders.

He, on behalf of the Fulani cattle herders, pleaded with the community leaders to continue to maintain peace.

According to him, he would not want to see anything that could lead to further problems between the herders and the community.

The chairman assured the community of his willingness to work with its leaders to resolve the issue amicably to ensure lasting peace in the area.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Northern Affairs, Hon. Sulaiman Ibrahim Sulaiman, speaking on behalf of the Hausa and Fulani communities, apologised for the destruction caused by the Fulani cattle herders.

He assured that such an unfortunate incident would not happen again, adding that his office would take the necessary steps to ensure the community remains peaceful and free from further invasions and destruction.

He called for a peaceful resolution, insisting that such behaviour must not be repeated.

A photograph was taken at the end of the reconciliation meeting, showing the PG of Amulu/Ihitte Mbieri Community, Mr Egejuru Austine, alongside some community leaders, the DPO of Mbaitoli Police Division, Mr Daniel Wetben, the SA to the Governor on Northern Affairs, Hon. Sulaiman Ibrahim Sulaiman, the Chairman of Miyetti Allah, Muhammad Shuibu, and other Fulani representatives.

