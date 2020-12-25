Miyetti Allah felicitates Ndigbo on Christmas

The Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Southeast Zone, Alahaji Gidado Siddikki, has felicitated the people of the South Eastern Nigeria (Ndigbo), particularly Christians as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Siddiki, in a statement, he signed and made available to Tribune Online in Awka, on Friday, also urged Christians to use the festive occasion to pray for unity, peace and prosperity of the country in the face of insecurity and COVID-19 pandemic challenges.

He called on Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity in line with the true teachings of Jesus Christ which emphasises tolerance, patience, brotherly kindness, care for the needy and love for one another, among other virtues.

“The yuletide season presents us an opportunity once more to love, share and forgive. I urge all Nigerians to utilise the period to pray for unity, peace and prosperity in the nation.

According to Siddiki, “Again, the circle of time and season has turned to that special part of the year when our brothers and sisters of Igbo extraction heads homewards from across the globe in throngs.

In the benevolent spirit and universal warmth of Christmas we MACBAN South East zone heartily welcome the travellers and thank God for journey mercies, we felicitate with the entire south Easterners on Christmas.

We wish to thank our host government and comunities in the south East for allowing us conducive space to ply our trade of cattle rearing and sales.We thank them for providing exemplary lesson in brotherhood across tribes in Nigeria.

As we continue to pray for better Nigeria where rights and privileges will be equitable spread.We pray that 2021 will guarantee all of us greater life in God’s name, he prayed.

He use the day to appealed to the host communities to stop harassing, intimidating and killing of his members indiscriminately, noting that the Fulanis are also Nigerians.

Also in his Christmas message, Speaker, Anambra state House of Assembly, Honourable Uche Okafor, has urged Nigerians to use this opportunity offered by the season to resolve to love one another and to live together in harmony.

The Speaker enjoined Politicians and religion leaders to be more statesman-like, law abiding and place greater interest of the country above all personal or sectional interests.

He appealed to President Mohammadu Buhari, to include in his 2021 new year broadcast, the immediate reconstruction of all failed federal roads in the South East zone and appointment of more people from the zone in his cabinet.

While wishing Ndi-Anambra a happy Christmas celebration, Okafor urged them to remain peaceful and loving and to intensify their support to Governor Willie Obiano Administration.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE