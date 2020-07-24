Mixed reactions trail Yakubu Dogara’s return to APC in Bauchi

News of the defection of the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara back to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was received in Bauchi with mixed reactions as it came unexpectedly.

Chairman of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State, Hamza Koshe Akuyam while reacting in a telephone conversation with our Correspondent declared that “as far as we are concerned in the PDP, he is still our card-carrying member because he has not officially told us through any means as required that he is leaving.”

Hamza Akuyam added that “we heard it and taking it as one of the stories of the social media, I am not denying nor confirming it but as a party, we have not received any notice from him. Until he does that he remains our member.”

Asked if there is any political wrangling with Yakubu Dogara, the PDP Chairman said that there is none that he can remember stressing that, “he has been part of the administration, he nominated Commissioner and other political appointees who are serving in the administration, so, I am not aware of anything as sidelining of Yakubu Dogara.”

He added that “as soon as we as a party received his notice of leaving, then we will talk. You know he left the APC then because he had issues which he made public, I am sure that this time around too, he will let the people know the reason for his decision to move back. For now, I will not say more than that.”

A close political associate of Yakubu Dogara, Salisu Zakari explained that “he has not officially decamped to the APC, in his capacity, he will announce his political movement anytime, but for now, I can tell you that he has not officially returned to the APC.”

Salisu Zakari though agreed that the APC has been doing everything possible to woo him back to the party but has not given a definite response saying, “yes there are moves to get him back into the APC but it has not been done yet. He’s going to the Villa to meet with the President does not mean that he has returned to the APC.”

In its own reaction to the development, the Bauchi State chapter of the APC said that the news did not come to it as a surprise considering that it was long expected but was only delayed by some issues which he said have been solved.

Speaking through its PRO, Adamu Jalla Gawama, the APC said that, “in fact, we were in a celebration move when you called, we have caught a big fish out of the stormy water of PDP administration in Bauchi state. The chic has indeed come back to roost.”

Adamu Jalla expressed confidence that with the return of Dogara to APC, the party is ready to move forward to rẹclaim its lost glory saying, “we have learnt our lessons and have made the necessary Corrections that will make us win future elections in the state.”

