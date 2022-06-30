Mixed reactions trail Funke Akindele’s crash marriage, as celebrities, social media users react

The announcement earlier today by Nigerian song writer and rapper, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, wherein he disclosed that his marriage with popular Nigerian actress and award-winning filmmaker, Funke Akindele is over, has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians.

The marriage split which came rather as a shock to fans of the celebrity couples considering the fact that the couple once disregarded rumours of breaking up back in April is now the topic of discussion on the lips of celebrities and social media users who are reacting differently to the development.

Taking to Instagram moments after the split announcement, popular Nigeria music executive, Soso Soberokon, advised his fellow men not to ever play the role of women in marriage, regardless of how hungry they might be.

“As a man, no matter how hungry you are, never become a wife,”he warned.

In a similar development, a Nollywood actor, Samuel Jemitalo, posted the couple’s picture on his Instagram page and accompanied it with a caption warning his fellow men not to consider getting married to a successful woman, as they will never be respected in the marriage.

He said, “Men, never marry a woman that has made it… she will never respect you….”

Twitter users are not left out of the reactions, as users of the social media platform also shared their diverse reactions to the marriage crash.

In what can be described as a sharp contrast to Samuel Jemitalo’s stand on getting married to a successful woman, a Twitter user “@ToyosiGodwin” tweeted,





“If the only thing you can get from Funke Akindele and JJC’s separation is that a woman who’s is hardworking cannot have a stable marriage, I put it to you that you are dumb. Such a stupid logic. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala must be a lazy woman then.”

In his reaction, a Twitter user”@therealdaddymo1″ advised that people should stop using what they see on social media as a yardstick to measure their lives, as everything that glitters is not gold.

“JJC said he and Funke Akindele have had a very difficult time over the last 2 years, but their social media posts and behaviour have shown a different story. It’s another reminder that you shouldn’t compare your real lives with other peoples controlled online content,” he tweeted.

Another tweet @PoojaMedia stated, “Funke Akindele’s TikTok videos are full of life & you will think she’s enjoying the best of times, but the last 2 years have been “hell” for her. But una go enter comments with, God when, my ovaries & all sorts of players when you should face your God. Be conscious of things you learn. “

“Small quarrel and Funke Akindele asked her husband JJC Skillz to leave the house. For those of you that have been asking for ages,this is exactly why men avoid “independent women”. We are not intimidated by your success;We just don’t want to be humiliated in this manner someday,” @drpenking tweeted.

In his own words, another Twitter user opined that the fact that the celebrities’ marriage failed is not enough reason for people to stop believing in the marriage institution.

@EyeyehJaphet “Dear young believer, Funke Akindele will trend today,You will find many hot takes and you will be told why marriages can’t work. Its all a lie. Guard your heart! There are many beautiful marriages. Kind regards, Jay.” He tweeted.

