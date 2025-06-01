Mixed reactions as K1’s firearm was spotted during performance at Ogun Gateway Games Finale

MIXED reactions greeted K1’s performance at the grand finale of the Ogun 2024 Gateway Games as the Fuji music icon’s pistol tucked by his side was spotted, sparking instant reactions.

The musician, who was the headline act for the closing ceremony of the state-sponsored sporting event, thrilled thousands of spectators with a vibrant mix of his classic and contemporary Fuji hits.

But amid the excitement, a curious detail caught the attention of fans as K1 appeared to have a pistol tucked at his left side, partially concealed under his shirt.

K1 arrived on stage wearing a striped shirt under a black jacket. As the performance gained momentum and the crowd’s energy surged, the music maestro pulled off his jacket and handed it to one of his aides.

It was at that moment that the shape of the pistol became noticeable beneath his shirt, drawing murmurs from observant members of the audience.

Several of his team members on stage were seen attempting to caution the singer, gesturing discreetly as they tried to get him to readjust his shirt to cover the weapon.

But the outline of the firearm, likely positioned in his waistband, remained visible at intervals during his performance.

K1 himself tugged at his shirt from time to time, seemingly aware of the weapon’s visibility, but he continued to entertain the crowd.

Despite the sighting, the crowd remained in high spirits. Fans, dignitaries, and sports enthusiasts in attendance danced and sang along as the Fuji maestro belted out some of his most beloved tracks, including “Ade Ori Okin,” “Talazo System,” and newer tunes that kept the audience engaged.

The incident has since triggered reactions, especially on social media, where users questioned the appropriateness of carrying a visible firearm during a public performance at a government-organised event.

Many wondered whether the pistol was licensed and why it was necessary for the musician to be armed during what was meant to be a celebratory moment.

As of the time of filing this report, neither K1 nor his management has released any official statement addressing the incident. It is also unclear whether the Ogun State Government or law enforcement agencies will launch an inquiry into the matter.

The 2024 Gateway Games concluded on a high note with colourful displays, fireworks, and commendations from stakeholders.

READ ALSO: Why I visited K1 in Ijebu —Osupa