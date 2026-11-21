To mark the 2026 International Men’s Day, the UK-based artist is exploring how fathers and other important male figures help children discover and develop their talents.

AS International Men’s Day was celebrated on Thursday, November 19, UK-based Nigerian artist Mitchelle James Innocent, also known as MitchyJ and Creative Lead of Mitchyj Ev-Art, used the occasion to highlight a less-discussed aspect of men’s contributions: how they help children discover, nurture, and develop their talents.

With ‘The Hand Remembers’ (Ubọk Atọịyọ), the first painting in his seven-year project ‘Fatherhood in the Talent Greenhouse’, James looks at how fatherhood, family expectations, and the environment shape human potential.

This project shows his broader interest in discovering, nurturing, and maximising human potential, especially in African societies.

James draws on his childhood, remembering how his father changed his natural left-handedness and, years later, influenced his artistic goals.

“First, the direction of my hand was changed. Later, the direction of my pursuit was changed,” he reflects.

But in the end, that experience brought him back to painting. ”And somehow, that hand eventually found its way back to a paintbrush.”

Using images of seeds, branches, DNA, and growing human forms, the artwork explores inheritance, individuality, and the factors that shape human potential.

“They speak of inheritance, individuality, intervention and becoming,” James explains.

He launched ‘Fatherhood in the Talent Greenhouse’ on his 34th birthday. The project will include seven main works in seven creative fields, finishing on his 40th birthday.

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Each piece will look at a different side of fatherhood and how it shapes new abilities in people.

The project is not just about biological fathers. It also speaks to future dads, guardians, teachers, and male mentors whose guidance can shape children’s futures.

While International Men’s Day celebrates positive male contributions and encourages people to think about men’s roles in society, James’s work asks us to look more closely at what those contributions mean for the next generation.

To the artist, fatherhood is not just about providing, protecting, or guiding. It’s also about seeing and respecting each child’s individuality in your care.

“A father can nurture, protect and guide. But like a gardener in a greenhouse, he can also prune, restrain or redirect what is growing.”

With this seven-year project, James hopes to start conversations about how families and societies notice, support, or sometimes miss young people’s potential.

“Some things are cultivated. Some are redirected. And some find a way to grow again.”

Trained in Philosophy of Art at the University of Uyo, James’s most recent major group exhibition was the 2025 Biennial at the Dafen Art Museum, where his work was acquired for a public collection. He is also currently developing several other artistic projects, which he plans to unveil in the future.