The stage is set for another unforgettable event as the highly anticipated Misters of Nigeria pageant is set to return for its fourth season. After months of rigorous and stiff competition, the finalists have now been determined through a track record of all their activities for the past few months.

Representing different states from different geo-political zones in Nigeria are the following official finalists of the 2024 Misters of Nigeria competition:

Imo – Ndee Prosper; Enugu – Ogbuokiri Favour; Anambra – Nwajagu Chinemerem; Akwa Ibom – Samson Sunday; Kaduna – Pierce Mgboke; Kwara – Joshua Omachoko; Ebonyi – Odii Robertson; Rivers – Bright Bethel Pepple; Benue – Sunday Charles.

Related Posts No Content Available

Others are: Abuja – Lawal Iyanu Emmanuel; Bauchi – Ebuka Atuba; Kogi – Akowe Amos; Ogun – Oluwatobi Emmanuel; Abia – Otitochi Kelvin Okezie; Oyo – Belema Cyril; Ondo – Olorunfemi John Oluwaseun; Taraba – Eze Henry; Katsina – Onyeneke Chigozie; Jigawa – Henry Ikenna.

The 2024 Misters of Nigeria pageant will take place on Sunday, June 16, at Lagos Oriental Hotels and the event will see the finalists compete for the coveted title and a grand prize valued at N7 million.

The winner will also earn the honor of representing Nigeria at one of the world’s top international competitions.

Previous seasons had crowned remarkable Kings, including Marcel Soludo, Shamsudeen Idris, and Oluwaseyifunmi Araga, each of whom has gone on to achieve significant accomplishments in their respective rights.

This year’s pageant promises to continue this tradition, celebrating the excellence and ambition of Nigerian youth.

ALSO READ: Drama as Binance executive, Gambaryan, collapses in court over alleged ill-health