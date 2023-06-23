Comedian, thespian and actor, Babatunde Ojobaro, better known as Mister Rain or Katastrophe on the Africa Magic series, ‘Awon Aladun De’ has announced his annual stand-up comedy show, ‘Unattached’. The show, according to Ojobaro, during his recent press parley, will host 100 exclusive guests to 90 minutes of a total theatre experience.

“The purpose of this gathering is to announce to the world about great things happening in the city of Ibadan and when we say #Ibadan2dWorld, we are not joking. It is no news that the Nigerian entertainment industry has become a full force to reckon with globally and the cradle of that entertainment in South-West Nigeria is Ibadan. For some of us, especially myself, carrying on that legacy is a lifetime ambition and I am putting in serious work to create and add value to the world using my skills, talents, and potentials.

“Mister Rain Unattached is an unusual stand-up comedy show which seeks to create an atmosphere where the audience can have genuine laughs while also helping them see that there can always be a reason to laugh irrespective of what life brings forth. Facts show that laughter increases our self-esteem, which causes pleasant sensations and helps eliminate negative feelings, like sadness and even depression. The show was creatively and strategically designed to serve a certain sect of the society who recognise class and appreciate value because they themselves are valuable.”

He continued, “Having recorded a huge success in the very first edition both in Ibadan and Lagos, the second edition is poised and positioned to record a bigger success yet, in both cities and this feat cannot be achieved without the support and input of the press and by extension media houses.

“While, this may seem like the regular comedy show as there are many of them out there, I can assure you all that this is much more than a comedy show, it was specially designed to give a sweet combination of an experience and an adventure in just one sitting.

“For one, there are many innovations attached to Mister Rain 2023 edition, which will blow the audience’ mind. As a professional theatre artiste, the concept of ‘the total theatre’ would be deployed to create an enjoyable experience and fulfilling adventure for the audience, give them full value of their money and time. I can bet that everyone who attends will have beautiful long last memories of the event.

“This year we are partnering with a technology organisation to introduce a technology to allow for easy access to being a part of the event and the output of the show generally and we hope to have a great experience,” he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE